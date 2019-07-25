Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks during the National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis, as Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, listens Thursday. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Sen. Cory Booker argued Thursday against the candidacy of former vice president Joe Biden, suggesting the African American vote will be crucial to the success of any Democrat in the 2020 general election and implying Biden is not the right man to inspire it.

Booker (D-N.J.) has joined Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as a vocal critic of Biden’s record and has turned up the volume of his critiques in recent days. On Wednesday, speaking after an appearance at an NAACP convention in Detroit, Booker called Biden “the proud architect of a failed system” due to his support of the 1994 crime bill. On Thursday, before a National Urban League meeting in Indianapolis, Booker without using Biden’s name made the case that he is better equipped to lead the country forward.

“The question is what were you doing to address structural racism throughout your life,” Booker said Thursday.

“When I tell you that as President of the United States I will dismantle a system of mass incarceration, you can believe me,” he added. “I have been doing that for my whole career.”

Biden on Wednesday, after speaking at an NAACP convention, had sharply criticized Booker’s record on crime while he served as mayor of Newark before joining the Senate. He used his remarks Thursday to talk about his own proposals and eschewed responding to Booker’s criticisms in person. But his campaign took them on with statements on social media.

Booker began his speech Thursday by trying to undermine polling that shows voters consider Biden is the most electable Democratic candidate. He questioned the definition of “electability,” a word many have ascribed to Biden on the grounds that he is best equipped to win back white working class voters who voted for Donald Trump in 2016.



Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks during the National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis on Thursday. (Darron Cummings/AP)

“We need to understand we can’t beat Donald Trump unless we have a large, vibrant turnout from the black community,” said Booker, who went on to note that in key areas minority voters sat out the 2016 election, contributing to Trump’s unexpected victories in several states.

Moments later, Biden’s Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield tweeted “we couldn’t agree more!” with pictures of early state polling data in which 41 percent of black voters supported Biden and less than five percent supported Booker. Biden has consistently been the most popular member of the vast Democratic field in polls of African American voters, and by a wide margin in a variety of polls.

Social media has been a key platform for the Booker and Biden feud, as Biden’s campaign has made a point of issuing statements in response to Booker’s criticism. On Wednesday, Bedingfield issued counterarguments she cast as a prebuttal for next week’s debate, when Booker and Biden — and Harris — will share a stage.

At the National Urban League meeting, meanwhile, Biden earned the most enthusiastic reception of the five presidential candidates who took the stage and played himself up as a familiar, friendly face for African American voters.

“This is all familiar commitment to me, but it’s real,” Biden said, after outlining his history with the group, citing a lifetime achievement award it gave him recently and dropping the names of a few well-known figures along the way.

“I’ve been in this fight for a long, long time,” Biden said, in keeping with the theme of remarks that, while somewhat disjointed, did not include references to any of his fellow candidates.

Both Biden and Booker have been advocating decorum among the candidates, which has made their recent outbursts against each other more surprising. Booker was asked Thursday if he still thinks everyone should try to get along.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We have to talk about how we fight. We can’t mistake strength with cruelty. We can’t mistake tough with meanness . . . If you want a fight-fire-with-fire candidate, don’t choose me.”