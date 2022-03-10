“We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis,” Li told reporters at an annual news conference.
“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control,” Li said. “China calls for exercising utmost restraint and preventing a massive humanitarian crisis.”
Li, who is primarily responsible for overseeing the world’s second-largest economy, spoke following the close of the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp legislature. At the weeklong gathering, Li set an ambitious goal of 5.5% economic growth for the year, while the defense budget received a 7.1% boost.
Russia’s war in Ukraine was not openly discussed at the meeting, although it echoes in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan — the self-governing island democracy China claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.
The White House and U.S. State Department this week accused Beijing of aiding Russian disinformation efforts, including false claims over U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine.