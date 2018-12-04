During the public viewing former President George H.W. Bush lies in State at the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Monday December 3, 2018. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Before the sun even rose over the Capitol on Tuesday morning, the crowds were heading inside to pay their respects. They never stopped coming, streaming in one by one to gather around the coffin draped with an American flag, surrounded by three floral wreaths and an honor guard. With clasped hands, somber expressions and some tears, they came to bid farewell to a president.

They came to honor George H.W. Bush, who died last week in Texas and will lie in state until Wednesday morning. Bush’s body was brought to the Capitol on Monday to begin days of tributes in Washington and Texas, which will include a national day of mourning and a state funeral Wednesday.

At the Capitol, the crowd bidding farewell to the 41st president included joggers in running gear alongside people clad in suits heading to work at government jobs. Members of the military in uniform were lined up next to parents with young children.

Some had known Bush and worked for the government during his time in office, while others were far younger and knew him as a figure from their textbooks or the father of the 43rd president. The number of mourners increased significantly during the morning rush hour, heading up two flights of stairs and an escalator to approach the group circling the casket.

Daniel Bean, a runner who changed his route to include the Capitol early Tuesday so he could attend the viewing, said he missed the way Bush handled himself in public office.

“I was quite impressed with his demeanor. You just don’t see that anymore,” said Bean, 63, of Upper Marlboro, who joined the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 1990, two years after Bush was elected to office. “I miss his way of doing things.”

Bean signed a condolence book before he left, one of several available for people to sign. Visitors are given a card that features a photograph of Bush, a message of appreciation from his family and a glimpse of his remarkable resume, which also included two terms as vice president, four years in Congress and a stint leading the CIA before he was elected president in 1989.

Gina Haspel, the current CIA director, came to the Capitol to pay her respects Tuesday, joined by John Brennan and others who had served in the job after Bush.

When a former president dies, the public mourning process offered by having a president lie in state gives the public a chance to say farewell. Bush is the 12th president to lie in state at the Capitol, a tradition that dates back to Abraham Lincoln in April 1865. The first person honored that way was Henry Clay, a former senator and speaker of the House, in 1852, according to the House of Representatives. In recent years, the honor has also been given to senators Daniel Inouye and John McCain.

The tradition offers a moment of stillness in an unsettled time, a ritual that crystallizes a moment when the country formally mourns and says goodbye. There have not been many presidents in the nation’s relatively young history, and Bush’s death leaves just four living former presidents as well as the Oval Office’s current inhabitant.

Before Bush, the last presidents to lie in state were Ronald Reagan — for whom Bush served as vice president — in 2004 and, a little more than two years later, Gerald Ford, who like Bush was a World War II veteran, congressman and vice president before serving as president. Statues of both men adorn the Rotunda.

Bush’s time in office would see a period of astonishing change around the world, but voters ousted him after one term in favor of then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Eight years later, George W. Bush would follow Clinton and his father’s footsteps into office. Jeb Bush, another of his sons, served as Florida governor and sought the Republican nomination in 2016 but was defeated by President Trump, who came to pay his respects Monday night.

Trump tweeted that he would be visiting with with the Bush family at the Blair House and that first lady Melania Trump would give Laura Bush, her predecessor in the role, a tour of holiday decorations.

“The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania,” Trump wrote. “The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable!”

A steady stream of visitors continued throughout the morning, though there were no lines causing delays or lengthy waits for people outside. A tour guide said she expected the line to balloon at the end of the business day, saying that was what happened when crowds came to honor McCain and Ford.

“I was prepared to wait for hours,” said Claire McGuire, a consultant from the District. She had attended Bush’s inauguration and felt compelled to be here, “as a kind of bookend.”

She recalled viewing former Ford lying state and said the experience was profound and moving.

“I feel really lucky that I can be here, and I also felt like I really had to come,” she said.

Some came from farther away to say farewell. Richard Juliana, a funeral director, and his 18-year-old son, Christian, hit the road at about 4 a.m. in Westchester, Pa., to come to the viewing. Hours before sunrise, they both fastened American flag ties around their necks to dress for the occasion.

“He was the last World War II veteran to serve as president — the last of his kind, really,” the elder Juliana said. “I never met him. I wish I had.”

Juliana’s father, James Juliana, had served as an assistant secretary of defense in the Reagan administration, passing along firsthand stories of Bush. It was this family connection that made Rich Juliana feel compelled to be here and to bring his own son to pay their respects in person, he said.

They got to Capitol just after 8 a.m. and were headed back to Pennsylvania right afterward.

“I obviously wasn’t alive when he was elected,” Christian said. “That generation and time period feels long gone.”

Marissa Lang contributed to this report.