The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) leader is too busy covering his own suddenly compromised situation to confront the Trump administration’s ongoing assault against federal union members.

The folksy former Veterans Affairs nurse from North Carolina was elected to his third term last year. Also a member of the AFL-CIO Executive Council, Cox has received awards honoring his civil rights and labor activities.

Currently, however, he’s playing defense on the sidelines, having taken a leave of absence following a Bloomberg Businessweek report that 10 people experienced or witnessed inappropriate conduct by Cox. Most of the 10 were not quoted or named in the article, but the words of Brett Copeland, a former AFGE communications staffer, were alarming.

Copeland told Bloomberg Businessweek that Cox, after repeatedly saying he loved his employee and inviting him to see the Jacuzzi in Cox’s hotel room, licked Copeland’s ear. They were on a business trip to Palm Springs, Calif., in 2017, Copeland said.

“It was embarrassing, and it was disgusting, and it was kind of unbelievable that it happened,” Copeland told Bloomberg Businessweek. He resigned when he returned to Washington and could not be reached for comment for this article.

An AFGE statement said it will launch a “fair, impartial, free of bias” investigation by an outside firm into the allegations.

Cox, 68, said he is “truly sorry if I ever made anyone feel uncomfortable by my words or actions,” in a statement released by AFGE. “That was never my intention.”

He did not deny or address specific allegations, but he did say: “I cannot abide lies and scurrilous, politically-motivated attacks. I am a lifelong defender of due process and trust the investigation will sort the fact from fiction.”

There is no indication of how long the investigation will take or how long Cox will be on leave.

He decided to “step away” now, he said, because when “government employees are under daily attack, it is imperative that their union not be distracted from the task at hand.”

The distraction has already happened.

In current and coming contract negotiations with various agencies, local AFGE leaders are trying to navigate — now without Cox’s leadership but with his controversy — the reality defined by three executive orders that President Trump issued last year.

The directives are designed to undermine the power and influence of federal unions. After an initial victory by AFGE and other unions that fought the orders in federal court, an appellate decision recently allowed the directives to take effect.

They could significantly shift power away from union members by, among other things, diluting grievance procedures, hastening employee terminations and sharply cutting “official time.” It allows labor leaders to represent employees in limited and defined ways while being paid by the government.

Trump argued the orders were needed to help develop “efficient, effective, and cost-reducing collective bargaining agreements.”

The Trump administration also has asked the Federal Labor Relations Authority, which is dominated by his appointees and manages federal union-management disputes, if the Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court decision restricting state and local public sector union dues collection can apply to federal labor organizations.

Federal unions, whose members join and pay dues voluntarily, were not part of the Janus case. Yet, the conservative National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is urging the Federal Labor Relations Authority to stop agency paycheck deduction of federal union dues unless members “knowingly waived their First Amendment right not to subsidize union activities.”

Numerous union officials and members would not speak on the record about allegations against Cox or the effect the charges could have on the union, either internally or in its fight with the Trump administration.

Nonetheless, the allegations are at least a temporary diversion. So far, there is no indication Cox will resign, but the allegations against him are upsetting to his allies, including Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), who represents many federal employees and who chairs the House Government Operations subcommittee.

“These reports are very troubling and must be investigated,” Connolly said. “However, we cannot be distracted from defending the important work our federal workers do every day from the Trump administration’s shameless and baseless attacks.”

