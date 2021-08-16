The world’s fourth-most populous country hit peaks last month with daily highs of 50,000 new cases, more than five times the usual highs in June. And July was its deadliest month, with more than 30,100 deaths from COVID-19 as sick people overwhelmed hospitals or died at home or while waiting on care. Its totals of 3.8 million cases and 117,588 fatalities are considered undercounts due to low testing and poor tracing measures in the nation of 270 million people.