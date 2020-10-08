“I’m not gonna waste my time in a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about — you sit behind the computer and do a debate, ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want,” Trump said.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Del., before boarding a flight to Arizona, said he is unsure what will happen now.

“We don’t know what the president is going to do. He changes his mind every second, so for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible,” Biden said. “I’m going to follow the commission’s recommendations. If he goes off and he has a rally, I don’t know what I’ll do.”

Earlier, the Biden campaign said the former vice president will participate in the virtual debate.

“Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression,” Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Both campaigns said that their organizations had not been consulted about the switch to a virtual debate.

Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., the head of the Presidential Debate Commission, said that both campaigns were given five minutes’ notice before the decision was announced, and that they were not asked to consent to the decision.

He said the commission had evaluated safety with the Cleveland Clinic, which has handled precautions for the gatherings, in light of rising cases and the diagnosis of the president and others, and decided that it would be safest to hold a virtual debate.

“There is no requirement that any presidential candidate debate,” he said. “It is up to the candidate to decide whether or not he or she wants to debate.”

He added: “It has to be safety first.”

Fahrenkopf said that he would be happy to have a “dialogue” with Trump aides but added: “That does not necessarily mean we are going to change anything.”

Trump advisers are expected to lobby the debate commission to change course, and the president's team is already planning several in-person campaign events for next week, advisers say.

A person involved in the debate commission's discussions said there was trepidation from staff members, and others who produce the debate, about being near Trump and his team.

The Oct. 15 debate is scheduled to be in a town-hall format. Under the new terms announced early Thursday, Trump would have participated from the White House, moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN from Miami, and Biden and voter participants from other locations.

Since leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening, Trump, 74, has insisted that his condition has improved, and said Thursday that he does not think he is contagious.

But health officials have suggested that the president could be contagious through the debate period, which had raised questions about the safety not only of Biden, 77, but also the moderator and questioners should the event be held in person.

The announcement came just hours after Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) wrapped up their sole vice-presidential debate in which they were separated by plexiglass after days of back-and-forth between the campaigns about safety precautions given the coronavirus outbreak at the White House.

Pence and Harris tested negative before the debate, although Pence attended the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, an event to which more than a dozen coronavirus cases have been traced in the past week. All told, at least 21 known cases are connected to the White House and the campaign.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who has been in isolation since he tested positive for the virus, called the new format “a sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden” and said the president will “hold a rally instead.”