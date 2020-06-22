Before polls opened at 6 a.m., dozens of voters were already in line at the lone polling locations for the state’s two largest cities, Louisville and Lexingon. Statewide, counties were expected to open fewer than 200 polling locations instead of the usual 3,700.

Election officials said mail-in balloting and in-person early voting have been so strong that there is expected to be less demand for in-person voting locations.

“We actually think that most of the people who wanted to vote in this election have voted already,” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Monday. “They have already mailed them or will mail them tomorrow.”

But with evidence that early and absentee balloting had already exceeded all overall turnout in the previous decade, voting rights advocates were still bracing for possible long lines and limited capacity, especially given how many poll workers canceled plans to work out of fear of contracting the novel coronavirus .

Jefferson County, home of Louisville, and Fayette County, home of Lexington — with a combined total of roughly 860,000 registered voters — each opened a single voting location.

Lindsay Alderson, a 33-year-old interior designer who lives in Louisville, said she had requested a mail-in ballot, but it never arrived. She arrived at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Jefferson County’s only polling place, at 5:45 a.m., fearful that there might be lines later in the day.

Amid the pandemic, she said she would “definitely prefer” to vote by mail in November. “I think we would have much more turnout if we had absentee voting or more than one voting center,” she said.

Primaries were also underway Tuesday in Virginia, as well as New York, where there were signs of trouble as hundreds of voters took to social media to report they had not received their requested absentee ballots.

As of the end of last week, an estimated 30,000 voters in New York City had not received their ballots — a result of a record increase in absentee-ballot applications across the state, which officials estimated to be 11 times greater than for the 2016 presidential primary.

About 1.7 million people requested absentee ballots for the primary, among New York’s 13 million registered voters, the state board of elections announced Monday. That’s compared with fewer than 160,000 ahead of the 2016 primaries.

Frustrated city voters became so vocal on Twitter that the local board of elections began delivering individual updates via direct message on the status of ballots. Phone lines were swamped; a call placed to the board’s main line around 4:30 p.m. Monday was 72nd in line to be answered, according to an automated voice message.

The issues were reported across boroughs and neighborhoods, yet with little discernible pattern. Many voters reported that they had received their requested ballots but their spouse had not.

Rebecca Katz, a liberal strategist and adviser to Jamaal Bowman, who is challenging longtime Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) in one of the city’s most-watched primaries, said neither she nor her husband received their absentee ballots.

“I tweeted just today, ‘Who here has applied for an absentee ballot and hasn’t gotten one?’ ” Katz said. “Before I go meet Jamaal [on Tuesday], I have to go vote in person.”

While some voters were told to expect their ballots to arrive in Monday’s mail, the NYC Votes campaign encouraged people who hadn’t received them by midafternoon Monday to cast ballots in person on Tuesday “if possible.” Voters were also encouraged to confirm the location of their polling places online, after some sites changed because of the pandemic.

“Our Post Office Partners are working hard to Deliver All Ballots!” the city board of elections homepage stated on Monday. “You are still eligible to vote in person if you didn’t receive your ballot.”

In Kentucky, state officials were anticipating a higher overall turnout than in past presidential primary years partially due to a late surge by upstart Senate candidate Charles Booker, a state lawmaker who is challenging former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath for the Democratic nomination to take on GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

Booker has secured high-profile endorsements from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) since he recently joined protesters and demonstrated against police brutality in Louisville

Jefferson County, the state’s largest, is operating its sole polling location at the Kentucky Exposition Center, a massive complex near Louisville’s airport that many Kentuckians associate with the annual state fair. Standing in booths stationed eight feet apart, voters will cast ballots in a cavernous hall usually filled with giant agricultural machines at the August event. The pandemic has transformed the center in another way, as well; part of it has been equipped to serve as an emergency coronavirus field hospital, should the need arise.

The county is offering free shuttle service from downtown Louisville.

Fayette County, the second largest in the state, is holding voting inside Kroger Field, home of the University of Kentucky’s football team. Voters are being directed to the club entrance of the stadium, where two lines will lead them toward about 50 booths set up inside.

Before the polls opened Tuesday, people were already lined up outside in the pre-dawn darkness, the line snaking around the stadium.

Trepidation about how pandemic-era voting will play out in Kentucky and New York comes on the heels of troubled primaries in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, where some voters waited as long as five hours in line.

In Louisville, county clerk workers have been overwhelmed by the lack of staff and the increased workload, officials said.

In a normal election, Jefferson County employs 2,400 election officers. But on Tuesday, about 160 to 180 election officers will be working, because of a shortage of people wanting to work during the coronavirus, said Nore Ghibaudy, the county clerk’s spokesman. Many of the trained poll workers are older and are in the vulnerable population, he said.

County clerk employees have been working 12 to 18 hours a day in the week leading up to the election, Ghibaudy said.

Adding to the burden: County clerks are also responsible for recording vehicle titles and mortgages, and the workload is up in both those categories, with people using their stimulus checks to buy new cars or taking advantage of low interest rates to refinance their homes.

“It’s the perfect storm of busy,” said Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. “All of my automobile staff, the day we made the decision to do vote-by-mail, became election staff as well.”

Voting rights advocates warned that the consolidation of polling places could disenfranchise voters, particularly the state’s African American population, which is heavily concentrated in Louisville.

But on Thursday, federal judge Charles R. Simpson III of the Western District of Kentucky ruled that the new election procedures for the primaries do not constitute an infringement of voting rights under the Constitution or the Voting Rights Act.

Officials in Kentucky said a bipartisan agreement to relax the rules of who can vote absentee by applying the “medical emergency” excuse to fear of the coronavirus made voting easier in the primary.

“We’ve had mail-in voting for the first time in our history — I think that’s the opposite of voter suppression,” said Democratic Kentucky governor Andy Beshear in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

He added: “At the end of the day, I believe we’re going to have more people vote in this primary than I’ve ever seen.”

In New York, counties were permitted to mail an absentee ballot application to every eligible voter. Elections officials in that state, which has a handful of competitive congressional primaries with liberal challengers to House Democratic incumbents, will not begin tabulating absentee ballots until one week after Election Day.

Likewise, officials in Kentucky, where ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by June 27, said election results may not be known for a week.