It was Coons, who received a master’s degree in ethics from Yale Divinity School, who spoke of Biden’s faith at the Democratic convention nominating the party’s presidential standard-bearer last month, saying, “I’ve known Joe about 30 years, and I’ve seen his faith in action.”

Scarane, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has raised more than $300,000 during a campaign that’s prioritized Medicare-for-all, the Green New Deal and a housing guarantee, and has warned that the moderate Coons could block all of it.

“There’s definitely been a shift in favor of things like Medicare-for-all and a Green New Deal among Democrats in this state,” Scarane said in an interview at her Wilmington home. “During the pandemic, a lot of people started to recognize that the system that we have is failing them. They’re losing jobs in the middle of a health crisis and losing their insurance along with it.”

Scarane has not attracted the endorsements or fundraising numbers of the year’s major left-wing campaigns, like New York congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman, who won his Democratic primary race. But her campaign said Monday that it had made more than 900,000 voter contact attempts, reaching most of Delaware’s Democratic voters. It returned to in-person canvassing last month, while Coons’s campaign did not.

Coons has outspent Scarane on ads.

“I have an election, and I’m delivering the resources needed to win the election,” said Coons. “I don’t think that says I’m on the run. It says that I’m standing for reelection.”

The senator did not debate Scarane, but the race will finish the story of the left’s primary campaigning this year, which has unseated three House Democrats and won a string of victories down the ballot. Delaware Democrats control every statewide office and a majority in the legislature, and Gov. John Carney has only a nominal primary challenge.

Republicans, who have not won a statewide race in Delaware since 2014, are facing serious disadvantages this year. Their best-known candidate for governor, state Sen. Colin Bonini, ran and lost to Carney by 19 points four years ago; Carney, whose response to the coronavirus pandemic has been popular, is in a stronger position now. Bonini has six primary opponents, including lawyer Julianne Murray, who’s endorsed by the state Republican Party.

The GOP will also pick its challenger to Coons, who was first elected when conservative activist Christine O’Donnell unexpectedly won the party’s primary then flamed out in the general election when she had to insist to voters that she didn’t practice witchcraft. Delaware Republicans have endorsed Jim DeMartino, a lawyer and unsuccessful candidate for other offices, but he’s been heavily outspent by Lauren Witzke, a pro-Trump activist who’s tweeted the slogan (“WWG1WGA”) of the QAnon conspiracy movement.

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe that Trump is battling a cabal of “deep state” saboteurs who worship Satan and traffic children for sex. The FBI has identified the movement as a potential domestic terrorist threat.

Though not endorsed by Trump, Witzke tweeted at the president and his son Donald Trump Jr. on Monday, claiming that a child had been egged at one of her campaign events. The president’s son retweeted it. The president has stayed out of the House primary, too, though the state GOP has endorsed Lee Murphy, an actor and perennial candidate, in the primary to face Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.