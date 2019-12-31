“Unfortunately, several students of color were asked by their peers to portray inappropriate and harmful roles,” Broquard wrote.
The roles, which were requested by students after they broke into groups, included that of an enslaved person and a person of color drinking from a segregated water fountain, according to letters from the school. Broquard said the students reported being uncomfortable with such casting and others were uncertain of how to respond or intervene. School staff will undergo diversity training next month, she said.
Broquard didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.
