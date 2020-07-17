Priorities USA said it has raised $185 million so far this cycle. It aims to spend more than $200 million to help Biden in core battleground states. Priorities USA comprises a super PAC that focuses on advertising and voter outreach, and two nonprofits that work on voting-access issues. All three entities can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money.

The group said it raised another $12.4 million in donations and commitments from donors so far in July. The super PAC fundraising figures are made public each month, but money raised through the nonprofit arms will not be disclosed until long after the November election.

“We have just over 100 days left until Election Day and our supporters are fired up to elect Joe Biden the next President of the United States,” Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Biden posted another strong fundraising month in June, outraising Trump for the second month in a row. Biden’s campaign on Thursday said it entered July with a massive war chest of $242 million, gradually closing the cash-on-hand gap with President Trump’s $295 million.

Still, Trump has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars toward securing a second term, and has a robust fundraising operation with the Republican Party that continues to raise large amounts of money from both low-dollar online donors and wealthy donors cutting six-figure checks. He is supported by the America First super PAC and nonprofit operation that raised at least $100 million as of mid June.

This week, Priorities USA announced a $24 million effort to encourage Black and Latino voters in battleground states to vote by mail in November, its largest voter outreach effort to date.

The spending plan comes as elections officials look to expand mail-in ballots for voters who fear exposure to the coronavirus at polls in November, and as Trump and his Republican allies ramp up their attacks on vote-by-mail, without evidence, as susceptible to widespread fraud.

“We know that Donald Trump and Republicans have done everything they can do sell the country a false bill of goods about vote-by-mail,” Cecil said during a briefing to reporters this week. “We want to make sure that access to the ballot, especially in the context of a potential outbreak in the fall, is available to every single American, and in particular those that are typically underrepresented in civic life.”