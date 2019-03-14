WASHINGTON — One of the most prominent prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller is leaving the team soon, a likely indication that the investigation is close to wrapping up.

More than any other member of Mueller’s team, Andrew Weissmann has been a target of President Donald Trump’s outrage and singled out for criticism as an aggressive prosecutor.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement Thursday that Weissmann would be concluding his work with the team “in the near future.” He did not give a date.

Weissmann, who worked as an FBI general counsel under Mueller, most recently led the Justice Department’s fraud section. He achieved prominence for his work as a prosecutor while investigating the mob in New York City and the Enron scandal.

NPR first reported Weissmann’s expected departure.

