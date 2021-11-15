Two prosecutors in the district attorney’s office also testified that Jones had offered them $1,000 even thought they’d taken an oath only to accept the compensation they were due. He offered to pay one to secure a murder conviction and to pay the other to say a case was ready for trial when it wasn’t. In addition to the two counts of attempting to get them to violate their oaths of office that Jones pleaded guilty to, he had also faced bribery charges for those allegations.