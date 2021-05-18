“Our promise fundamentally was that we would focus on serious crime while bringing reform. We said we would do something about mass incarceration. We have cut the future years of incarceration in half,” Krasner said Saturday, speaking during a break in last-minute campaigning and efforts to turn out votes in a non-presidential election year, an important factor in a race where nearly 7,000 voters had switched parties from Republican to Democrat in the lead up to the primaries.