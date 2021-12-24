Inside the council building, the protesters strung a banner reading “No to Obligatory Vaccination, No to the Health Pass,” according to images posted online by local officials. A Christmas tree was shown knocked over.
Labor unions and the Collective Against Exploitation want the French government to abandon a measure ordering health workers to be suspended without pay unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The protesters in Guadeloupe are also seeking better access to clean water, pension and wage increases, and mass employment.
Vaccinations are mandatory for all French health workers and a “health pass” is required to enter all restaurants and many venues in France. The measures have met the stiffest opposition in Guadeloupe and Martinique, reflecting long-running frustrations over inequality with the French mainland.
Guadeloupe, an overseas department of France, uses the euro currency. One-third of the island’s population lives below the poverty line, and the cost of living is higher than in the French mainland. Water supplies have been a major problem in recent years because of obsolete pipes.
Anger over France’s handling of a toxic pesticide in Caribbean banana fields has fueled mistrust in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine polices, along with misinformation shared on WhatsApp or Telegram groups.
Virus infections are again on the rise in Guadeloupe, and the prefecture on Thursday extended restrictions through Jan. 6 requiring masks outdoors in public places as well as indoors, and a health pass for tourist activities like diving trips.