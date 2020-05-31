“He has to meet the moment,” said Cornell Belcher, who was a pollster for President Barack Obama. “He’s completely capable of stepping in that space and delivering a unifying message about bringing America together and talking about the refrain that [Martin Luther] King put out decades ago: that an injustice anywhere to anyone is an injustice to everyone. That’s the space that he must occupy.”

So far, Biden has stayed relatively quiet. He gave brief televised remarks supporting protesters Friday and did a rare round of cable news interviews to drive home his point. He issued a statement condemning violence early Sunday morning as images of burning police cars filled TV news. Later, he pulled a prerecorded video from the speaking program for Sunday evening’s Maine Democratic Party convention “due to recent events,” according to a Biden campaign aide.

Biden also on Sunday made an unannounced visit to protesters in Wilmington, Del., and later posted a photo of an exchange with one person behind yellow police tape. “We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us,” Biden wrote in a caption.

He is planning to speak more about race in coming days, according to a person familiar with the campaign’s plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about discussions underway.

President Trump on Sunday tried to tie the protests to Biden via social media posts, pointing to unrest in Philadelphia, where Biden’s campaign is officially headquartered.

“Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe?” he asked. Later, he called on Democratic state and local leaders in affected cities to call up the National Guard. “The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!”

Biden’s campaign had no immediate response.

Biden won the Democratic primaries because of his overwhelming support from black and suburban voters, a coalition that skewed older and more conservative than the youthful and multiracial protesters marching in cities and towns across the country. Biden’s campaign acknowledges that beating Trump will require him to keep those older voters motivated while also appealing to the young and disaffected Americans who the campaign fears will sit out this election if they don’t connect with him.

In many cases, those are the same people who are protesting. On a sweltering 90-degree Sunday in Tampa, thousands marched through streets near the historic Ybor City area, holding signs decrying extrajudicial killings and chanting protest slogans along with the names of black people who have been killed by police officers.

“The people are just pissed off in the streets. It’s not just a protest, it’s rage,” said Chaikirah Parker, one of the protest organizers.

“There is a system in place that will have to change from the top going down. [Biden] has to show that he has the courage to make a change all the way through.”

Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, a Philadelphia civil rights activist who recently started a bail fund for people arrested during George Floyd protests, said many younger people have abandoned the political process. “You hear so much less about the election now because they don’t think the political system works for them. That’s why they’re in the streets,” he said.

Muhammad said for them the decision between Trump and Biden amounts to picking the least bad choice: “We’ve been in this position where we have had to choose between the lesser of two evils — and where are we for having made that choice? We’re in no better position than we were before.”

Trump has tried to stoke that sentiment among African Americans, telling them that Democrats have taken them for granted.

Reckoning with racial unrest is familiar ground to Biden. As a young lawyer in the early 1970s, his opposition to National Guard troops occupying Wilmington, Del., in the wake of riots led him to seek election. He said he was driven to run for president after white supremacists clashed violently with protesters in Charlottesville and Trump struggled to respond.

But his own long history in Democratic politics includes episodes that spur suspicion among black Americans, including authoring a 1994 crime bill that critics say led to mass incarceration. And his current plan for black Americans isn’t as far-reaching as younger leaders would like, including a refusal to legalize marijuana.

Biden’s Sunday morning statement, issued at 12:18 a.m., said that protesting the brutal death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody is “right and necessary” and an “utterly American response.” He also condemned the violence that erupted in some places, but he added that “the act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest.”

Angela Rye, a civil rights leader and former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, said she was disappointed the statement was silent on the larger issue of police brutality.

“This is not designed to tear him down,” Rye said. “This is just to get him to ensure that black people can survive. And we can’t survive if there’s not a full recognition of what’s happening and the gravity of this moment.”

For Biden, she said, this “requires a complete 180 change” from the criminal justice agenda that he’s pushed much of his career. “And it requires doubling down on the good work he did for and with black people.”

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators and a veteran South Carolina Democrat, said she hopes that Biden will expand his “Lift Every Voice” plan for black Americans to elements of former housing secretary Julián Castro’s proposals on issues like housing and education.

“There’s no need for Biden to reinvent the wheel,” she said. “We know pretty much what needs to be done to reform our system. It’s a multipronged approach.”

Biden allies say that they expect him to broaden his proposals.

“I’ve read his ‘Lift Every Voice’ agenda; everything that I want is not in it,” said Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose endorsement of Biden in South Carolina helped him win the state and clear a path to the nomination. “But he’s made it very clear that it’s more of a template than a comprehensive approach.”

“Joe Biden knows us,” he said.

One reason for a disconnect, younger civil rights leaders say, is Biden’s reliance on a small circle of black leaders he’s known for years.

“It’s a strategy of white Democrats from the 1990s to think you can simply just deal with certain leaders and you don’t have to have conversations with the grass roots and don’t have to be engaged with the grass roots,” said Rashad Robinson, president of the Color of Change Coalition.

He said that he wants Biden to provide a more detailed agenda and also explain exactly how he’ll dismantle the forces that have kept the status quo in place through Republican and Democratic administrations.

“I need to hear about the fight, because we know that there are forces standing in the way of progress,” Robinson said.