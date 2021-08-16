Florea’s wife, Joni, told WPIX-TV at the time that he “was convinced he was going to have to go out and fight a civil war” and that he would’ve gone to Washington had his ride shown up. Joni Florea told the station that her husband was an abusive, “horrible monster” who threatened her with guns and knives, kept a box of Nazi memorabilia and defended the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber.