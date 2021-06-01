One of the people banned from participating in county Republican proceedings was Matthew Anthony Yankley, who was on the list of people Ashton-Cirillo contacted for the protest after Johnston’s request. Yankley helped to administer Keep Nevada Open and described himself on a recent political podcast as a member of the Proud Boys. He also said in the same interview that “heads of” the state party had asked for his help, including at an April meeting of the state party to vote on a censure resolution against the Republican official who investigated claims of electoral fraud in Nevada.