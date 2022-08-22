Putin lauds Russian national flag, self-determination

In a video address marking National Flag Day, Putin did not mention Russia’s six-month-old military operation in Ukraine, but echoed some of the justifications cited for sending in troops.

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin on Monday lauded Russia’s flag as a symbol of a country that is determined to defend its interests and remain loyal to traditional values.

“The desire to live according to one’s will, to choose one’s own path and follow it, has become part of the genetic code of our people,” he said. “We are firm in pursuing in the international arena only those policies that meet the fundamental interests of the motherland.”