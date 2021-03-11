More than 300 Trump supporters have been charged with a range of crimes stemming from the siege, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.
While some face charges that carry a potential maximum prison sentence of 20 years, they would be unlikely to serve such a hefty sentence if convicted.
The rioters, who contended that Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election, were trying to prevent the U.S. Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s win.
