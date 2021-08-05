BROWN: I honestly am not sure how much money any of the outside groups raised — the ones that were campaigning against her or me. But let’s be clear, she also had an ally smearing or at least alleging very negative things about my campaign, and she also had twice as much money: $5 million. I don’t think this race was decided by money. I think it was decided by the people who deliver results and people who are willing to work and really willing to work collaboratively. This is a sport by addition, not subtraction. And so when you have friends and you’re able to work with others, I think that proved to be a successful formula to get me to this place called victory.