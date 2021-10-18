Watkins said he moved to Arizona “about two weeks ago” but repeatedly refused to say where in the state he’s living, citing death threats he said he’s received. On papers filed with the Federal Elections Commission, he lists the address of a Phoenix condominium that has been owned since 2014 by Liz Harris and her husband, according to Maricopa County property records. Harris led a group of volunteers who interviewed voters at their doors and published a report claiming there were tends of thousands of “lost” and “ghost” votes, but it had no supporting evidence and drew nonsensical conclusions.