Ioannou said that as of Aug. 1 Britain will be grouped with 14 other countries including France, Italy and Spain from which travelers will be required to obtain a health certificate declaring them coronavirus-free three days prior to boarding a flight.
“The decision will be implemented on the condition that the United Kingdom continues to post the same positive epidemiological results,” Ioannou said after a cabinet meeting with a scientific advisory body.
The U.K. is Cyprus’ prime tourism market. U.K. citizens made up a third of Cyprus’ four million tourist arrivals last year.
Tourism officials say July appears to be a bust in terms of tourism, despite earlier hopes that holidaymakers would flock to Cyprus because of its minimal infection rate.
Tourism accounts for 13% of Cyprus’ economy and officials say the aim remains to recoup 25-30% of tourist arrivals the country received in 2019.
Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said setting a date for opening up Cyprus to U.K. holidaymakers was important for tour operators, airlines and other tourism-oriented businesses to start planning ahead.
A 14-quarantine period remains in effect for all travelers from Russia - another key tourism market for Cyprus. Perdios said there are hopes for reviving the Russian market later in the year.
“Unfortunately, it’s a year where everything’s in flux,” said Perdios. “We are obligated...to show flexibility and understanding that whichever decision is taken could change in a few weeks.”
Ioannou said there are plans for a fivefold increase in random COVID-19 testing of all arriving passengers at Cyprus’ two airports at no extra cost to the government. Currently, around 15% of arriving travelers are being tested.
