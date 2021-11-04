“If you look at the protests that happened, a lot of it was ceremonial and performative. A lot of people came out in droves, because they didn’t want to be caught on the wrong side of history,” Muhammad said. “The Democratic caucus, they brandished Kente cloth or the yellow painting of BlackLivesMatter on streets of D.C. That didn’t really shift the culture that black people ultimately wanted and want. A lot of it was really hot air. The U.S. didn’t really shift or become more connected and concerned about black lives.”