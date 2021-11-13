America has never not been in a contentious debate about race. But in recent years, attitudes on race have shifted and deepened. The country long has been divided over race, but rarely has there been such a partisan gap in how Americans see these issues.
The gulf between Republicans and Democrats was underscored in a major report released this past week by the Pew Research Center. The study was the latest installment in a three-decade series drawing a political typology of the nation. The study is filled with interesting findings about the shape of the electorate, but its conclusions about race stand out. As the report stated, “Perhaps no issue is more divisive than racial injustice in the U.S.”
Pew aligns the electorate into nine groups: four generally conservative and Republican, four generally more liberal and Democratic, and one that sits somewhat uncomfortably between the others. The typology is based on responses to a variety of questions, some related to racial issues and many not. But on those related to race, Pew found a sharp line between the four Republican-oriented groups and the four Democratic-oriented groups.
Among the Republican groups, no more than a quarter in each agreed with the statement that “a lot more needs to be done to ensure equal rights for all Americans regardless of their racial or ethnic background.” Among the four Democratic groups, however, no fewer than three-quarters in each agreed that a lot more needs to be done.
The Republican groups were far less likely to see discrimination against Black people than were the Democratic groups, and three of the four GOP groups were more likely to see “a lot” of discrimination against White people rather than against Black people.
A second report, from the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, charts a decade-long divergence in attitudes that further separated Democrats and independents from Republicans on issues such as policing, racial inequality, the Black Lives Matter movement and immigration. The report highlights Trump’s role in these shifts and points to the impact that President Biden appears to be having among Republicans now that he is in office.
Most of the movement in attitudes over the past decade was the result of Democrats, particularly White Democrats, becoming more liberal on these issues. In that same time, there was almost no change in the attitudes among Republicans.
The shifts began before Trump became president, but he proved to be an accelerant. His rhetoric and his actions further affected attitudes particularly among White Democrats, who, the report says, found him to be repugnant and put themselves in opposition to what he was doing and saying.
Democrats who were otherwise more moderate shifted their views. As the report states, “Changes in their racial attitudes from 2016 to 2020 were correlated with their feelings about Trump.”
The study was able to track some people over the past decade, providing a more detailed look at the changes. “The resulting polarization between Democrats and Republicans is not simply a generically partisan phenomenon,” the report states. “It is a phenomenon connected to Donald Trump himself.”
Over the past decade, more Americans began to see racial inequality as a function of “structural forces as opposed to individual effort.” There were significant increases in the percentage of Americans who agreed that “Black people have gotten less than they deserve” and that “discrimination and slavery prevent Black people from making economic progress.” These are just two examples.
Early in the last decade, 32 percent of all Democrats agreed with the statement about Blacks having gotten less than they deserved. Today 73 percent of Democrats agree. White Democrats went from 26 percent agreeing to 73 percent agreeing. At the beginning of the last decade, there was a 34-point gap between White and Black Democrats. Now that gap is just seven points.
A decade ago, on the statement, “If Black people would only try harder, they could be just as well off as White people,” Black Democrats were far more likely than White Democrats to disagree. Today, White Democrats are slightly more likely to disagree than are Black Democrats.
The contrast between the two major parties is highlighted by how Republicans have answered this question. A decade ago, 7 percent of Republicans agreed that Blacks have gotten less than they deserved. Today, it is 12 percent. What was a 25-point gap between Democrats and Republicans a decade ago is now 51 points.
Trump also caused a shift in attitudes among Democrats on immigration issues and in positive views of Muslims. A decade ago, there was only a seven-point difference between Democrats and Republicans on whether legal immigration to the United States should be easier. But over the subsequent decade, Democrats went from having 31 percent agreeing that it should be easier to 51 percent. In that same time period, Republicans went from 24 percent agreeing to 14 percent.
The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the subsequent protests brought a momentary call for racial reckoning and a big shift in attitudes on policing and the Black Lives Matter movement. Favorability toward police plummeted among Democrats and independents while favorable views about the Black Lives Matter movement rose. By the beginning of this year, these attitudes had settled back close to where things were before the Floyd killing. Nor did that episode have much effect on public support for reparations, which has the support of only about a quarter of the public and a minority of Democrats.
At the time of the slaying, there was widespread support for the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until Floyd succumbed. But by the time of his trial, the country was divided along partisan lines on whether he should be convicted.
Just before the verdict, the report notes, Trump supporters and Biden supporters were 60 points apart on whether he should be convicted. In 1992, when officers who had beaten Rodney King in Los Angeles were acquitted in their trial, a CBS poll, highlighted in the report, found that 8 in 10 Democrats and 7 in 10 Republicans disagreed with that verdict.
The report puts greater emphasis on the role Trump played in moving Democrats to the left on racial issues. But it includes a section highlighting what the authors see as a shift among Republicans now that Biden is president, specifically on the issue of immigration. “There is thus little reason to suspect that Biden will preside over any ratcheting down of the country’s identity politics,” the report states.
The tensions implicit in these reports are on display every day, whether in the aftermath of the Virginia elections, where the teaching of racial history in schools became a front-line issue, or in the rejection by Minneapolis voters of a referendum to dismantle and restructure the police force. As border crossings have increased dramatically this year, Trump has fanned the anti-immigration flames.
Neither report offers solutions or policy recommendations. Together, however, they underscore how the country got to this point, and why the debate over racial injustice is both as politically charged as ever and still seemingly irreconcilable.