The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the subsequent protests brought a momentary call for racial reckoning and a big shift in attitudes on policing and the Black Lives Matter movement. Favorability toward police plummeted among Democrats and independents while favorable views about the Black Lives Matter movement rose. By the beginning of this year, these attitudes had settled back close to where things were before the Floyd killing. Nor did that episode have much effect on public support for reparations, which has the support of only about a quarter of the public and a minority of Democrats.