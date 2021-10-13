The number of current or former military members arrested for crimes considered ideologically motivated is relatively small. But it has grown in recent years, from an average of nearly seven a year from 1990 to 2010 to 16 per year from 2010 until now, excluding those arrested during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, said Elizabeth Yates, a senior researcher on domestic radicalization at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism. Anti-government beliefs are the most common ideology among them, followed by white supremacy, she said.