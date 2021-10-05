While Democrats insist they will ultimately deliver, the risk of failure is real. They need not look back any further than 2017, when Republicans gave up their attempts to undo the Affordable Care Act using the same process Democrats are now using to pass their agenda. After years of pledging in campaigns to “repeal and replace Obamacare” and taking dozens of votes to do so during Barack Obama’s presidency, key GOP lawmakers wavered when they had the chance to deliver under President Donald Trump.