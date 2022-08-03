Rector of top Moscow university put under house arrest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOSCOW — A Russian court ruled Wednesday to transfer a university rector from jail to house arrest in an embezzlement case that has been seen by some observers as part of authorities’ efforts to target members of the country’s liberal elite. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sergei Zuyev, the rector of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, has been behind bars since November. The school is one of Russia’s leading non-state universities.

Zuyev’s lawyers had long pushed for his release, citing his poor health. He initially denied the embezzlement allegations.

An investigator vouched for the move to house arrest, saying during a Wednesday hearing at Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court that Zuyev had cooperated and compensated for the damage he was accused of causing.

Some observers saw Zuyev’s case as part of purges aimed to target members of the country’s liberal elite and muzzle independent voices amid Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

Another prominent academic, Vladimir Mau, the rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, was put under house arrest in June on embezzlement charges that stemmed from the investigation of Zuyev.

The probe also involved Marina Rakova, a former deputy education minister who worked alongside Mau. Investigators asked the ‘Moscow court on Wednesday to free Mau from house arrest on his own recognizance.

