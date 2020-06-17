By Associated Press June 17, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDTBERLIN — Regional officials in Germany say the number of COVID-19 cases linked to a meatpacking plant is up to 657.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy