House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pauses while speaking to reporters following a House Democratic caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she had “no regrets” about a comment published over the weekend that seemed to dismiss the influence of some of her highest-profile freshmen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I have no regrets about anything,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters when asked whether she was concerned that her remarks divided the Democratic caucus and upset some liberal members. “Regrets is not what I do.”

Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested to New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd in an article published Saturday that the so-called “Squad” — a group of liberal freshmen that include Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — had a limited following inside the House.

Pelosi specifically pointed to the example of the House-passed Democratic border bill in late June, which the group opposed. The four were alone in their protest vote against the Pelosi-backed bill.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said in the New York Times interview. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Pelosi’s comment elicited swift criticism from the far-left, generating a furor among activists and on social media among liberals who have urged Pelosi to take a more aggressive stance on impeachment against President Trump and other issues. Pelosi, however, stood by the remarks on Wednesday: “Four people voted for the bill. That's what I said. And no other people followed.”

Pelosi also appeared to chide Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, though she did not mention him by name. Saikat Chakrabarti took aim at Pelosi over the weekend in defending his boss in a series of tweets that questioned her effectiveness.

“All these articles want to claim what a legislative mastermind Pelosi is, but I'm seeing way more strategic smarts from freshman members like @AOC, @IlhanMN , @RashidaTlai and @AyannaPressley,” Chakrabarti wrote. “Pelosi is just mad that she got outmaneuvered (again) by Republicans.”

“By the way, our caucus is very upset about some of the comments that have come from the staff,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “Perhaps you're not aware of what's going on?”

Pelosi’s latest remarks came just minutes after a closed-door caucus meeting, where she and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) spoke generally about the need for unity inside the Democratic ranks. According to attendees who spoke on the condition of anonymity, both leaders said Democrats should train their fire on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — not on each other.

Allies of the squad, however, argue that Pelosi is picking on them for no reason.