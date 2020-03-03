“Amb. Bolton is continuing to pursue the NSC prepublication process in good faith,” Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, said Tuesday in a statement.

Trump has already offered his own caustic review of Bolton’s project, which is expected to include details of the president’s decision-making related to providing aid to Ukraine, a matter at the heart of the president’s impeachment trial.

The Washington Post reported last month that Trump has told White House aides he views his former adviser as “a traitor” and that he views everything Bolton discussed about national security with the president as classified. Trump told aides he will seek to block the book’s publication, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

His comments raised questions about the ongoing process by the National Security Council staff, which reviews books and articles before publication by former officials to make sure they do not include material considered classified or subject to executive privilege.

Bolton was told by an NSC official in January that the draft of his book, “appears to contain significant amounts of classified information,” some of it top secret, but the official pledged to help him revise the manuscript and “move forward as expeditiously as possible.”

“We will do our best to work with you to ensure your client’s ability to tell his story in a manner that protects U.S. national security,” Ellen Knight, senior director of the council’s records office, wrote in a Jan. 23 letter to Bolton’s attorney.

Cooper disputed that the book contained government secrets, writing in an email to the White House the following day that “we do not believe that any of that information could reasonably be considered classified.”

The president has insisted to aides that Bolton’s account of his work in Trump’s White House should not see the light of day before the November election, according to the two people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations.

Trump told national television anchors on Feb. 4 during an off-the-record lunch that material in the book was “highly classified,” according to notes from one participant in the luncheon.

“We’re going to try and block the publication of the book,” Trump said, according to the notes.

Criticism of Bolton, an iconic hard-line conservative, has not just come from the president and his allies. In a recent appearance at Vanderbilt University, former Obama national security adviser Susan E. Rice criticized Bolton for failing to testify in the impeachment hearings and said she “couldn’t imagine” withholding critical information from the American people to preserve it for a book.

Bolton insisted his testimony would not have changed the Senate’s impeachment acquittal.

As the Senate launched a trial in late January on charges from the House of Representatives that Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, the New York Times reported it had learned a key detail alleged by Bolton in his manuscript: that Trump told him he was conditioning the release of military aid to Ukraine on whether its government would help investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son.