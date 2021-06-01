Jensen was buried with the other soldiers and sailors, and in 2015, the Navy started exhuming and identifying them, officials said.
“His buddies drove back to my mom and said as he got off the ship, he said, ‘Oh, I forgot my camera,‘” said Sharon Senecal, Jensen’s niece. “And that was the last they saw of him.”
It took eight weeks for the Navy to declare Jensen missing and eight years to declare him dead. But his family did not lose hope of bringing him home to Delta, about 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
Jensen’s mother died when he was six years old, so he grew up with extended family members.
“I’m excited to have him back in Utah and be buried back in Delta where he belongs,” said Margaret Ribeek, Jensen’s niece. “My grandfather always wanted him home.”