Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), shown in 2016, is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard. (Eric Hanson/Eric Hanson for The Washington Post)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard unit, his office announced Wednesday, as lawmakers in Washington scrambled to reach a border security deal that would avert another government shutdown.

Kinzinger’s communications director, Maura Gillespie, said in a statement that the lawmaker will stay within the U.S. as he has done on his previous border missions since being elected to Congress in 2010.

“The Congressman is humbled to serve his IL-16 community here in the People’s House and equally proud to serve as a reconnaissance pilot in the Air Guard,” Gillespie said. “In both of these roles, Congressman Kinzinger fights to make our national security stronger, our border more secure, and our communities safer.”

Kinzinger is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard; he previously flew 120 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Air Force pilot.