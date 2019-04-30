Rep. Al Green, a longtime proponent of impeaching President Trump, said Tuesday that he plans to force a vote to oust the president, though he offered no timetable on when he would act.

The Texas Democrat, who has been pushing the effort for more than a year, stood on the House floor and held up a copy of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report to argue that “this Congress has a date with destiny” and must impeach Trump for obstructing justice.

“The bells of history are reminding us that we have a responsibility to our country that we must take up,” Green said, saying did not want to force the vote but that he had a duty to do so. “I will not put party above people. I will not put politics above principle. And I will not put this president above the law.”

He added: “I will not allow history to show that this Congress did not take a vote on the impeachment of a reckless, ruthless, lawless president. I absolutely believe that we must honor our date with history.”

The development, while perhaps not surprising, comes amid a renewed drive for impeachment in the House as divided Democrats simmer over Trump’s refusal to cooperate with their investigations. Trump last week declared that he would block all subpoenas while instructing administration officials to ignore requests for testimony and documents.

Further escalating the clash with Congress, Trump and his family, as well as the Trump Organization, filed suit Monday against one of their lenders and one of their banks late Monday, seeking to stop the financial firms from complying with subpoenas from congressional committees.

The lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, which has loaned Trump more than $360 million in recent years, and Capital One are designed to prevent the two institutions from providing records to the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees. The panels are led by Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), respectively.

[Trump Organization and family sue Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block congressional subpoenas]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) remains opposed to initiating impeachment proceedings, telling her fellow leaders on Monday night that they must stay focused on the legislative agenda ahead of the 2020 election. The California Democrat has said impeachment is “divisive” and that Trump is “not worth it.”

House Democrats remain divided over whether to move ahead on impeachment, with no chance that the Republican-led Senate would convict Trump and force him out despite Trump’s refusal to comply with Congress.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, and we recognize that all the effort he’s putting into denying us access for information is just an affirmation that he’s done something wrong,” said Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.). “He’s hiding from the American people, and that is a communication that we’re gonna have to share with the American people: Talk to this president, tell the president you need to share the information that everyone is entitled to know.”

She said the decision rests with the leadership of the committees “when they feel they cannot go any further and the leadership of our caucus when they’ve tried everything they can to get answers to their questions. But I live in the real world. And the real world is that there is a Senate that has no desire to do the right thing so long as Republicans are in charge. So we need to figure out: How do we keep the fire on the president?”

Trump’s no-cooperation strategy comes in the aftermath of Mueller’s report that found 10 potential areas of obstruction by the president. While Mueller did not charge Trump with conspiring with Russia or obstructing justice, he appeared to defer to Congress on the latter, noting Justice rules bar a sitting president from prosecution.

More and more Democrats are fed up with Trump’s flagrant move to block their investigations, creating a divide in the caucus that is only likely to worsen over time.

Green’s move to force a vote in the House may exacerbate those divisions, forcing Democrats to cast a tough vote: with the base, which supports impeachment, or with the nation, which overall does not, according to recent polling.

Green said he is not lobbying lawmakers to join his cause but merely asked that they vote their conscience. Waters and Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), two other vocal impeachment backers, similarly said Tuesday morning that they were not organizing at the moment to push leadership on the matter.

Read more at PowerPost