Rep. Alcee L. Hastings has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is receiving treatment in Washington.

The Florida Democrat, who has served in the House since 1993, said in a statement that he is being treated at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and in the midst of this traumatizing news, I found myself wondering not only if I would survive this disease, but also if it would impact my ability to perform my duties,” Hastings said. “Now that I have begun treatment, I feel hopeful about survival and about my ability to continue serving my constituents of Florida’s 20th Congressional district and the nation.”

He added: “Should it become clear that this cancer which has invaded my body cannot be defeated, I will tell you so.”