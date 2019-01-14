Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D-Fla.) speaks on Capitol Hill in 2010. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez
National reporter on The Washington Post's breaking political news team

Rep. Alcee L. Hastings has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is receiving treatment in Washington.

The Florida Democrat, who has served in the House since 1993, said in a statement that he is being treated at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and in the midst of this traumatizing news, I found myself wondering not only if I would survive this disease, but also if it would impact my ability to perform my duties,” Hastings said. “Now that I have begun treatment, I feel hopeful about survival and about my ability to continue serving my constituents of Florida’s 20th Congressional district and the nation.”

He added: “Should it become clear that this cancer which has invaded my body cannot be defeated, I will tell you so.”