In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Monday, Rush said he arrived at his decision after a recent conversation with his 19-year-old grandson, Jonathan.
“I don’t want my grandchildren ... to know me from a television news clip or something they read in a newspaper,” Rush told the newspaper. “I want them to know me on an intimate level, know something about me, and I want to know something about them. I don’t want to be a historical figure to my grandchildren.”
A spokeswoman for Rush did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to NBC Chicago, Rush is expected to formally announce his decision Tuesday.
Rush helped found the Illinois Black Panther Party in the late 1960s and is a longtime civil rights activist. In 2012, he was escorted from the House floor for wearing a hoodie in protest against racial profiling while calling for an investigation into the shooting death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin.
In recent years, Rush has introduced legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime. He also has pushed the federal government to reveal files related to the killing of Fred Hampton, a Black Panther activist targeted by an FBI informant and shot by police in Chicago in 1969.
“We want to bring light, a bright light, to a dark history of our nation. And I think it’s very timely and very important that we do it at this time,” Rush told The Washington Post in an interview last year on his search for answers about Hampton’s killing.
Rush is the 24th House Democrat to announce he will not run for reelection this year. While his district leans strongly Democratic, the House Republican campaign arm nonetheless argued that his retirement shows that Democrats “are abandoning ship as fast as possible because they know their majority is doomed.”
“If Democrats thought their retirement crisis would get better over the holidays, they were wrong,” Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement.
Rush also announced last week that he had tested positive for covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having received his booster shot.
“I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms. ... As COVID-19 cases rise and the Omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, I encourage everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as possible,” Rush said in a statement.
Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.