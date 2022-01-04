“Today, after reflecting on my journey — and, oh my goodness, what a journey — and having conversations with my family, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Lawrence said in a video she posted to her official Twitter account Tuesday night.
Lawrence noted that she will serve out the remainder of her current term and thanked the people of Michigan’s 14th District “who placed their trust and vote in me — in me, just a little Black girl from the east side of Detroit.”
“You made me your congresswoman. It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to be your voice in Congress and to fight for our communities and issues in Washington, D.C., on a national platform,” Lawrence said.
Late last month, Michigan’s independent redistricting commission approved new maps that will define the state’s congressional districts for the next 10 years. The state will have 13 districts, one less than it currently has.
A group of current and former Black lawmakers plans to file a lawsuit to block the implementation of the new maps, arguing that they violate the U.S. Voting Rights Act and the Michigan Constitution in part because the state will no longer have two majority-minority congressional districts, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
In her video announcing her retirement, Lawrence alluded to the battle over the state’s new districts, emphasized the importance of representation and urged voters to continue supporting Black candidates.
“As we have a new redistricting map, a new generation of leaders will step up,” Lawrence said. “We need to make sure our elected officials in Michigan and across the country look like our communities. It is not lost on me that I’m currently the only Black member of the Michigan congressional delegation, in both the House and the Senate.”
Earlier Tuesday, another prominent Black lawmaker, Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), announced that he will retire after 30 years in Congress.
Lawrence said that while she is not certain what her next step will be, her “journey is far from over” and that public service “will be the guiding light.”