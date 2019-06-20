House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) pauses to speak with reporters on the way to a Democratic caucus meeting on May 21. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Thursday apologized to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (Md.) for an interview in which he said “tokenism is all right” with the top two House Democratic leaders.

Clyburn called Pelosi to apologize for the remarks, which he made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Apology accepted? “Of course,” said Pelosi.

Clyburn apologized to Hoyer face-to-face, Hoyer said.

The episode marks a rare moment of discord among the top three House Democrats. It also comes amid a broader conversation about race within the Democratic Party, including a historic House hearing Wednesday on reparations for slavery and a backlash after former vice president Joe Biden touted his history of working with segregationists in the Senate.

In the Wall Street Journal interview, Clyburn initially accused Pelosi and Hoyer of tokenism in their hiring practices.

“I’ve always managed a fully integrated staff. Pelosi doesn’t have that experience, nor does Hoyer have that experience. To them, tokenism is all right with them,” Clyburn said.

He walked back his comments in a follow-up interview with the newspaper, arguing that his remarks were “pointed at the tokenism on the Hill” as a whole.

“I did not intend anything as any criticism of Steny or Nancy, because I don’t think they deserve to be criticized on hiring practices,” Clyburn said. “Nancy’s got a whole lot of black folks on her staff.”

On Friday night, Clyburn will host his annual fish fry in South Carolina, where most of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls will be in attendance as they work to win support among the key primary state’s large black electorate.