Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) demonstrated Tuesday that she’s willing to throw elbows as she launches a new political action committee aimed at recruiting Republican women to run for Congress.

Stefanik, who served for two years as the first female head of recruitment at the National Republican Congressional Committee, announced the formation of her PAC, which she said will field female candidates in GOP primaries.

That is at odds with the practices of the NRCC, which does not get involved in contests among Republicans.

[House GOP women confront a political crisis — their party is mostly men]

Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), the newly elected NRCC chairman, made that point in a story in Roll Call, telling the publication “if that’s what Elise wants to do, then that’s her call, her right.”

“But,” he added, “I think that’s a mistake.”

But 🚨 🚨NEWSFLASH🚨🚨I wasn’t asking for permission.



—>”If that’s what Elise wants to do, then that’s her call, her right...But I think that’s a mistake.” — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 4, 2018

Stefanik fired back Tuesday on Twitter, sharing the Roll Call story and highlighting Emmer’s quote.

“NEWSFLASH,” she wrote. “I wasn’t asking for permission.”

Her effort was borne partly out frustration. In her NRCC role, Stefanik recruited more than 100 women to run for Congress. But only one prevailed, with many failing to make it through GOP primaries.

Next year, House Republicans will have the lowest number of women in their ranks since 1994, while there will be a record number of female Democrats.

Read more at PowerPost