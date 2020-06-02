!!! @RepEliotEngel heard on hot mic asking @rubendiazjr for a turn to speak, says twice, "If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care."



Diaz responds, "Don't do that to me."



(h/t @News12BX livestream) pic.twitter.com/eQnkzLiEId — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) June 2, 2020

“This is so incredibly painful to watch from @RepEliotEngel,” Bowman tweeted. “It hurts. We need to be taking care of our communities right now — whether it’s election season or not. It’s clear that we need new leadership in #NY16.”

Engel clarified his remarks Monday afternoon, saying in a statement that he had wanted to convey that he cares “deeply about what’s happening in this country.”

“In the context of running for re-election, I thought it was important for people to know where I stand, that’s why I asked to speak,” Engel said. He added: “I love the Bronx, grew up in the Bronx and lived here all my life. I would not have tried to impose on the Borough President if I didn’t think it was important.”

Engel had made the hot-mic comment at a news conference led by Bronx Borough President Rubén Diaz Jr. and other officials in response to the nationwide protests over the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis police custody last month.

According to footage posted online by a reporter for local television station NY1, Engel twice asked Diaz for a turn to speak at the event. Diaz appeared to rebuff Engel, telling him that there were too many others who would then want a turn at the microphone, as well.

“Then I’ve gotta then go down the list, and there’s just too many folks here,” Diaz said.

Engel twice responded by saying, “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.”

“Don’t do that to me,” Diaz said in reply.

Bowman has the backing of the Justice Democrats, a political committee that has backed liberal insurgents such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). On Monday, Bowman also received a boost when one of the other Democrats running against Engel, special education teacher Andom Ghebreghiorgis, withdrew from the race and endorsed Bowman’s campaign.