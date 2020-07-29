It was not immediately clear where Gohmert was after he left the White House.
An eight-term lawmaker, Gohmert is often seen without wearing a mask. He participated in the House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General William Barr testified. Before the hearing, Gohmert was seen approaching the meeting room a few feet behind Barr, with neither man wearing a mask.
Gohmert also voted Tuesday on the House floor.
He is at least the 10th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.