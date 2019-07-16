Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas holds a copy of Robert S. Mueller III's report as he arrives for a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Rep. Al Green will file articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday night, triggering a contentious vote in the coming days to confront an issue that has bitterly divided the Democratic Party.

The Texas congressman, who notified Democratic leaders of his decision on Tuesday, said the House must impeach Trump for racist remarks suggesting four minority congresswoman “go back” to their ancestral countries as well as other comments he has made in the past.

“I think that we should not have this level of bigotry emanating from the president of the United States of America,” Green said in an interview with The Washington Post. “He is clearly making racist comments… The question becomes: what do we do about it?”

Green added: “To tolerate bigotry — racism in this case — is to perpetuate it. We should not perpetuate this kind of behavior coming from the president, and if we don’t check him, he will continue.”

Green’s move will force House Democrats to deal with the issue in the near term. Under House rules, Democratic leadership can decide to try to table the impeachment articles, effectively killing them for now and risk criticism from the party’s liberal base; refer them to the House Judiciary Committee for possible consideration; or allow the vote to proceed.

If leaders do nothing, Green can force a vote on the impeachment articles in two legislative days.



The move comes as more than 80 members of the House have called for launching an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has resisted, however, encouraging her chairmen to keep investigating the president.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to receive testimony from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III next Wednesday.

Impeachment proponents seemed divided on the idea of forcing a vote on impeachment now. Some, including House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), said they would support an immediate move to impeach the president. Others, like Rep. Jamie Raskin, a strong impeachment backer, hesitated.

“We're trying to keep the caucus together as we respond to the most lawless administration of our lifetimes,” Raskin said. “I'm enough of a political pragmatist to believe that you call votes when you think you can win them, not when you think you can lose them.”

Leadership officials said Pelosi may move to refer the articles of impeachment to the Judiciary panel, though her office has not weighed in on the matter.

Some leadership officials, however, worry Pelosi could struggle to find the votes to refer the articles to the committee. It would take a majority of her caucus, but Republicans may not help deliver those votes.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.