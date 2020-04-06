Democrats have pushed back their nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17, hoping that the delay will allow them to hold an in-person event. Former vice president Joe Biden holds a delegate lead, and some top supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are privately urging him to consider withdrawing from the race.

The last Post-ABC News poll, conducted March 22 to 25, shows President Trump and Biden in a tightly competitive race, with Trump moving from what was a seven-point deficit in February to a near tie with Biden.

While election officials are trying to ensure ballot access and protect public health, President Trump and Republicans are aggressively challenging efforts to make voting easier. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Policy: Candidates have laid out where they stand on various issues. Answer some of the questions yourself.

