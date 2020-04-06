Lewis said that he would urge young black voters in particular to vote for Biden, and he harked back to the work done by civil rights leaders.
“I would tell young people the story of Selma and Montgomery and Mississippi,” he said. “If we fail to vote, we don’t count. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society. And we must use it.”
Lewis said that Biden’s pledge to select a female running mate was important, but he didn’t go as far as others — including Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) — who have been publicly urging Biden to pick a black woman.
“I think vice president Biden should look around,” Lewis said. “It would be good to have a woman of color, it would be good to have a woman. . . . And we have plenty of able women, some are white, Latino, Asian American, Native American. I think the time has long passed for making the White House look like the whole of America.”