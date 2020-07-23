To do so requires significant safety precautions. The Capitol building has not been open to the general public since March when the country began to shut down to slow the spread of the virus.

AD

Only a smaller, invitation-only group will be allowed inside the building on Monday afternoon for a ceremony under the Capitol Rotunda. Lewis’s casket will then be moved to the top of the steps at the East Front of the Capitol for public viewing.

AD

The public will remain outside to pay their respects to Lewis (D-Ga.), who died last Friday at the age of 80 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

The viewing will be open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Those waiting in line will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced.

The announcement included a request from the Lewis family that people do not travel to Washington, D.C. from across the country to pay respects because of the pandemic and instead post virtual tributes “using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.”

AD

There will be a motorcade procession through Washington on Monday, passing by notable landmarks including Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The family has planned six days of celebration of Lewis’s life beginning in Alabama on Saturday and a procession across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday. Lewis will take his final crossing across the bridge accompanied by military honor guard, according to details released by the family.

AD

In March 1965, Lewis, then the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, led protesters in a march across the bridge. State troopers beat the demonstrators and Lewis suffered a cracked skull on what became known as Bloody Sunday.