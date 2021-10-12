“I always said I couldn’t imagine being here longer than 10 years,” Yarmuth said in a video posted on social media Tuesday afternoon. “After every election, I was asked how long I intended to serve, and I never had an answer. Today, I do: This term will be my last.”
News of Yarmuth’s retirement was first reported by NBC News.
Yarmuth said that he is in excellent health but that he will be 75 by the time his current term in Congress ends, and “the desire to have more control of my time in the years I have left has become a high priority.”
“Candidly, I have found new and incomparable joy in spending time with my young grandson, and I’d like to spend more of my golden years with my family in Louisville,” he said in the video.
In addition to steering President Biden’s agenda through Congress, Yarmuth said he “will be working hard to ensure that our community is represented in Congress by the best possible Democratic man or woman.”
Kentucky’s 3rd District has been in Democratic hands since 2007, when Yarmuth took office after ousting Rep. Anne Northup (R). The district leans heavily Democratic; even so, Northup represented it in Congress for a decade.
The National Republican Congressional Committee, House Republicans’ campaign arm, cast Yarmuth’s announcement as a sign of the tough terrain Democrats face in 2022.
“Smart Democrats know their days in the majority are numbered, so they are retiring or seeking other offices,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement.