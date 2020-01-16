Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking woman in House Republican leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming, opting instead to run for reelection in the House.

“I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives” and focus on reclaiming the majority, Cheney told the Casper Star-Tribune. A spokesman for Cheney confirmed her plans to The Washington Post.