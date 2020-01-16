Cheney, a daughter of former vice president Richard B. Cheney, is House Republican Conference chairwoman, the No. 3 spot in House GOP leadership.
She has risen swiftly through her party’s ranks since first winning election to the House in 2016, and for months, she had left the door open to a bid to succeed retiring Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.).
Cheney had pursued a Senate bid in 2014 but abruptly ended her campaign after only five months, citing “serious health issues” that had arisen in her family.
Mike DeBonis and Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.