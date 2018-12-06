Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) is coming under scrutiny for an interview in which he falsely claimed that billionaire philanthropist George Soros, known for his funding of liberal and pro-democracy groups, “helped take the property” owned by fellow Jews.

In an interview Thursday with Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney, Gohmert spoke about Google’s plans to build a censored search engine in China. At one point in the interview, Gohmert pivoted from discussing the tech giant to making accusations against Soros, who is frequently the subject of conspiracy theories and in October was among the prominent critics of President Trump to whom a Florida man allegedly mailed pipe bombs.

ICYMI: Here's my interview with @Varneyco this morning on @FoxBusiness

re: the set @HouseJudiciary hearing next week with Google's CEO. VIDEO: https://t.co/vFJfHX4Jat — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 6, 2018

“You mention Orwell. It also reminds me of another George — George Soros — you know, because Google is born in a free country, and then they go over and oppress others — help oppress — in another country,” Gohmert told Varney. “George Soros is supposed to be Jewish, but you wouldn’t know it from the damage he’s inflicted on Israel, and the fact that he turned on fellow Jews and helped take the property that they owned. It’s the same kind of thing.” George Orwell was a British author.

Varney moved on without addressing Gohmert’s statements. He later apologized for the segment, the Daily Beast reported.

“Congressman Louie Gohmert for some reason went out of his way to bring up George Soros and made unsubstantiated and false allegations against him. I want to make clear those views are not shared by me, this program or anyone at Fox Business,” Varney said, according to the Daily Beast.

Gohmert’s office and Soros’s Open Society Foundations did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Soros has been the subject of a range of unfounded conspiracy theories over the years, including one that he recently funded a caravan of Central American migrants making its way through Mexico toward the U.S. southern border. Trump suggested last month that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Soros was funding the group.

Some of those conspiracy theories have made their way into U.S. government-funded broadcasts. The head of a U.S. government agency apologized last month for the airing of a program that called Soros a “nonpracticing Jew of flexible morals,” claimed that he was involved in “clandestine operations that led to the dismantling of the Soviet Union” and described him as “the architect of the financial collapse of 2008.” The Spanish-language report was produced by Radio and Television Martí, which is aimed at audiences in Cuba.

Gohmert appeared Thursday to be referencing a false claim that the Hungarian-born Soros helped the Nazis confiscate property from Jews during World War II.

Gohmert has previously taken aim at Soros, telling host Fox Business host Lou Dobbs in October that it was “not anti-Semitic” to criticize the liberal megadonor.

JM Rieger contributed to this report.