Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) said in a television interview that he’s been told he is “being monitored” by the Justice Department, although he offered no evidence to back up his claim.

The accusation by the longtime lawmaker comes as Republican members of Congress have stepped up their criticism of Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and the ongoing probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

“I’ve just been told in the past that there was great concern about who I saw, what I did and that I was being monitored, and I was even told they know everybody that walks into your office,” Gohmert said in an interview on Fox Business Network on Monday night.

“But after the 48-page expose I did on Mueller and really trying to hold some people accountable that need to be accountable, then I’ve got to take these things more seriously that people have been telling me,” he added. “Look at their modus operandi. It’s what they do.”

A Gohmert spokeswoman did not respond to a request for further information on the lawmaker’s claim. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Gohmert, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, was among the Republicans at a hearing last week fiercely criticizing Rosenstein over the special-counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Some conservatives have accused Rosenstein of withholding information related to the probe.

Gohmert has previously called for Mueller to step down from his role leading the investigation. But the Texas Republican has also at times flirted with conspiracy theories more popular with the fringe elements of his party: last year, he drew hackles when he unveiled a complicated flow chart seeking to link Rosenstein to the Russian nuclear-energy agency’s purchase of a Canadian company known as Uranium One.

In April, Gohmert released a 48-page document in which he took aim at Mueller, who he described as being “in a position to attempt to legalize a coup against a lawfully-elected President.”

Gohmert’s remarks on Monday came days after he made a similar accusation against Rosenstein in an interview with Washington, D.C.-based radio station WMAL.

“I don’t doubt for a minute that he has people that have been looking into my background,” Gohmert told the radio station. “I’ve been told as much by some other folks.”