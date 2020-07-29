News of Gohmert’s diagnosis was first reported by Politico.

Several other members of Congress have also tested positive or have been presumed to have tested positive for coronavirus in recent months, including Reps. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), Nydia M. Velázquez (D-N.Y.), Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), Ben McAdams (D-Utah), Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) and Tom Rice (R-S.C.) as well as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Because of the memorial services for the late congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.), the full House has only held one roll call vote, at lunchtime Monday, over the past five days, so many lawmakers would not have been around the Texan in recent days.

Gohmert has typically worn a mask as required during House hearings, including during Tuesday’s nearly six-hour testimony by Attorney General William P. Barr before the House Judiciary Committee.

That session was held in a massive auditorium with lawmakers spaced out, and Gohmert appears to have adhered to the committee rules that one must wear a mask at all times unless it is his or her turn to speak.

But he has not always worn one or maintained social distance while walking around the Capitol.

Gohmert defended his actions in a CNN interview in June.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” he said.

In May, Gohmert was among some two dozen House Republicans who met with Trump at the White House without wearing masks.

“I do want to advise our media friends before they write stories about how we didn’t wear masks and we didn’t possibly socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests, and that nobody in here had the coronavirus unless it’s somebody in the media,” Gohmert said at the time, according to NBC News.

“So the only reason we would wear masks is if we were trying to protect ourselves from you in the media. And we’re not scared of you. So that’s why we can be here like this,” he added.

Gohmert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Told of Gohmert’s positive test, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters that too many Republicans followed Trump into the anti-mask movement solely for political reasons.

“I’m concerned about the irresponsible behavior of many of the Republicans, who have chosen to consistently flout well-established public health guidance, perhaps out of fealty to their boss, Donald Trump, who is the head of the anti-mask movement in America,” Jeffries, a member of Democratic leadership, told reporters Wednesday at his weekly news conference.