The 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez is a progressive star who notched an upset win in her 2018 primary. Both Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sanders have coveted her endorsement.
Sanders hinted at her backing during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in response to a question about his age, saying his skeptics should attend his Saturday rally featuring a “surprise guest.”
The news was first reported by The Washington Post.
